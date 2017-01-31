Paralyzed dog given second chance with wheelchair

DUBUQUE, Iowa (WHDH) — A paralyzed dog has been given a second chance of life after she was outfitted with a wheelchair.

The dog, named Butterfly, was rescued from a puppy mill in Tennessee. Jane Wickler took her back home to Iowa, where she got her a wheelchair. Wickler believes Butterfly was kicked from behind, dislodging her stomach, crushing her vertebrae and paralyzing her. When Wickler heard Butterfly’s story, she went to Tennessee to rescue her.

Wickler said Butterfly is very happy now that she can move around.

“There is so much personality now. She was, like, a 12-year-old dog. She was just tired and blah. Now she is a sassy girl,” said Wickler.

Butterfly helps Wickler greet customers at Walmart and Wickler said she is very popular.

“Some will shop just when she’s here just to see her,” said Wickler. “It’s been absolutely phenomenal.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)