Paramedic falsely claimed he helped victims at Boston Marathon bombing, officials say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.

But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.

The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

