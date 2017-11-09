QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A paramedic is speaking out after helping residents get out of a burning home in Quincy.

Brewster paramedic T.J. Hutton said he noticed smoke and some fire coming from the home while he drove a patient to a hospital Wednesday night.

“I was at the right place at the right time honestly,” Hutton said.

Hutton called the fire into dispatch while his partner stayed with the patient who was in stable condition.

As smoked poured from the attic, Hutton knocked on the door to see if anyone was inside.

“There as no answer,” Hutton said. “As I was coming around the side, there were some occupants that were starting to come out.”

He said everyone made it out of the multi-family home safely.

Shortly after the fire department came to take over.

“The ceilings collapsed. The roof is gone. The attic area is completely destroyed,” said Deputy Chief Jack Cadegan of the Quincy Fire Department.

Hutton’s shift commander said the outcome of the three-alarm fire could have been much different.

“I’m really proud. These guys really made the difference between life or death. They were able to get them out with the help of a police officer,” said Jonathan Bobbitt-Miller.

No one was seriously injured in this fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

