Parents arrested after infant hospitalized with critical injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A man and woman have been arrested after their infant was found critically injured at their home in Providence.

Police say 33-year old Arinola Olawusi and 40-year-old Olalekan Olawusi are being charged with child neglect and possibly other crimes.

They’re slated to be arraigned Tuesday in District Court in Providence. It couldn’t’ be immediately determined if they had a lawyer.

Emergency rescue officials rushed the couple’s 3-month-old boy to the hospital on Monday with a range of injuries, including broken bones.

Police say the baby had to be resuscitated on route to the hospital because his heart stopped. He remains in critical condition.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families says it’s been involved with the family before, having placed an older sibling in foster care.

