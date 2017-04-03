Parents charged after death of 7-month-old Rhode Island girl

Warwick, R.I (WHDH) –The mother of a 7-month-old baby is being charged in connection with the little girl’s detah.

The infant, named Willow, was found unresponsive in her Warwick, Rhode Island home back in February.

Police have not said how the baby died.

Now both the mother and father are charged with cruelty or neglect of a child.

Police say their home was in deplorable condition.

