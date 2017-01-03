YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged the parents of a 3-year-old Cape Cod girl with improperly storing a gun the girl used to accidentally shoot herself in the hand.

The girl suffered a serious hand injury on Dec. 23 when she shot herself with a gun owned by her father.

On Tuesday, Yarmouth police said they have filed charges in Barnstable District Court against Nicholas Jenner and Alexsandra Jenner.

Both face charges of improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment of a child. Nicholas Alexander also faces charges of improper storage of a large-capacity firearm near a minor.

Investigators said a loaded handgun had been left on a nightstand in a bedroom the girl shared with her parents. Several other guns were also found.

The girl remains hospitalized, but is expected to fully recover.

