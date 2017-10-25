Parents come through on unusual request: Target-themed birthday party

(WHDH) — The mother of a 3-year-old with an unusual birthday request came through in a big way by throwing the girl a Target-themed bash.

Emily Kern of East Norriton, Pennsylvania shared the photos to the Target Facebook page of the party, which featured red and white decorations, a bulls-eye cake, a “cafe” section, and Target logos throughout.

“Just wanted to share my 3 year old daughters LOVEEEE for Target! Wanted a Target birthday party so a Target birthday party we had,” she wrote on the post, which was shared on Oct. 19.

Target responded to the post, saying they loved the girl’s Target Style.

The post had more than 18,000 shares and 173,000 Likes on Facebook as of this writing.

