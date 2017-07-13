Parents of sick infant brace for another court fight

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a baby with a rare disease are returning to a court in London, hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take the critically ill child to the United States for medical treatment.

Charlie Gard’s parents face a hearing Thursday with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital amid a disagreement on how best to care for the 11-month old. He has a genetic condition and has brain damage.

Great Ormond Street Hospital says experimental treatment in America won’t help and may cause the child to suffer. The hospital believes his life support systems should be turned off.

The parents want to try.

Judge Nicholas Francis, who ruled in favor of doctors in April, says he will consider any new evidence Thursday.

