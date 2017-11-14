Parents petition to change name of school’s mascot that sounds like male anatomy

(WHDH) — Parents in one town are petitioning to change the name of their new high school’s mascot because it sounds like male anatomy.

When Utah’s Farmington High School opens in 2018, their mascot will be known as “The Phoenix.” Parents are urging the Davis School District to reconsider the name because when pluralized, some say it would sound like “penises” and invite crude jokes.

“I looked on Google and a couple hits down I saw that the plural of phoenix was either phoenixes or phoenices,” Kyle Fraughton told The Stalk Lake Tribune. “I have no interest in my daughter or my son playing sports and getting referred to as something like a penis.”

According to the school district, the mascot’s name was selected by students who will be attending the school next fall. The name beat out “Farmers” and “Eagles.”

The school’s Principal Richard Swanson told the newspaper that the word would remain singular and not pluralized.

“We are one. We are The Phoenix,” Swanson said.

Parents, including Fraughton, feel Swanson’s stance will be viewed differently by rival high schools, especially at sporting events.

More than 2,600 people have signed a petition supporting a name change.

