Parents-to-be stranded at Miami hospital during Irma

MIAMI (WHDH) — Among those unable to leave Miami during Hurricane Irma were pregnant women so far along, they could no longer travel.

Two conference rooms were opened at Mt. Sinai Hospital for 30 expectant couples, where the women are 36 weeks pregnant or more. The couples are waiting out the storm on blow-up mattresses.

Among those stuck at the hospital are Joey Blechner, who is originally from Brookline, and his wife. Blechner said they just moved to Florida, where his wife is from. Blechner said they watched an awning blow off the side of the hospital from Irma’s strong winds and he described the city as a “ghost town” with all of the highways empty.

“I’ve been through blizzards, I’ve been through tons and tons of blizzards but nothing like this before,” said Blechner.

Blechner’s in-laws and brother-in-law were able to evacuate to North Carolina, so he and his wife will not have the usual visitors if they welcome their baby during the hurricane. They do not know the baby’s gender yet but said no matter what, the baby will not be named Irma.

