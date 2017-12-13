BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents will hold a meeting in Roxbury Wednesday to discuss the major time changes at Boston Public Schools.

This comes after the school committee unanimously decided last week to change both the start and end times for elementary through high school.

The policy says most students from grade seven through 12 will start classes after 8 a.m. and most elementary schools will be dismissed before 4 p.m.

