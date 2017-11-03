Parents wanted after boy, 16, found weighing 54 pounds, unable to talk

(WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a couple after authorities in Washington State found a 16-year-old weighing just 54 pounds last year.

KCPQ-TV reports that Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 42, disappeared after failing to show up Wednesday for a sentencing hearing. The two had pleaded guilty to criminal mistreatment in October.

Investigators say the teen was unable to read, write or talk when authorities found him. They say he was never taught to use a toilet and that he was not attending school.

According to court documents, officials first learned of the boy’s condition when his parents brought him to the doctors after having not eaten in three weeks.

The documents indicate that the boy could not open his mouth far enough for a throat examination, that he was unable to stand on his own and that he had two dozen teeth in need of dental work. Initially, doctors estimated the boy to between 8 and 10 years of age.

The boy was placed in foster car, where he reportedly gained 93 pounds and grew 3.5 inches. Before that, doctors said he had a skeletal age of a 13-year-old.

The Foxworths are believed to be traveling in a green and silver 1998 Chevrolet Suburban with Washington license plate DP25339.

Investigators believe they are trying to flee the state so they don’t have to take responsibility for their actions.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)