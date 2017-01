BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first 2017 baby was born just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Proud parents, Julia and Will Schmitt, welcomed their baby girl at Beth Israel Medical Center.

The Schmitt’s named their daughter, Kennedy Lynn.

She weighs a little over six pounds and is 19 inches.

Her parents say she’s a healthy baby.

