Parking ban in effect as snow moves into Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A parking ban is in effect for the City of Boston Thursday as snow starts to pick up in intensity.

The wind is whipping and howling, causing for rough conditions.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called for a snow emergency Wednesday night.

The snow emergency allows for residents to park in discounted garages to avoid parking on city streets due to a parking ban.

School is cancelled across the city.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)