Parking rates increase in Seaport and Back Bay as part of test program

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking rates are increasing at more than 2,000 spaces in the Back Bay and the Seaport District.

Officials said this is a test program to encourage drivers to park in garages or use public transportation.

“The objective of this pilot is to free up some space by introducing a performance-based pricing model,” said Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Gina Fiandaca.

In the Back Bay, the hourly rate will increase from $1.25 to $3.75. In the Seaport District the city will test “flexible pricing,” meaning though the base rate will be $1.50, prices will vary depending on the time of day.

City officials say that price change could vary anywhere between $1.00 to $4.00 per hour.

