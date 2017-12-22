Part of I-495 closed, speed restrictions on other highways due to winter weather

(WHDH) — A section of Interstate 495 in Massachusetts has been closed Friday night due to hazardous winter weather conditions and several reported crashes.

RELATEDDangerous travel conditions as snow gives way to freezing rain, drizzle

MassDOT says all lanes on I-495 south is closed between Exit 17 in Franklin and Exit 14 in Plainville.

Crews are working to treat the roadways as freezing rain has created icy conditions. The icy weather is expected to persist overnight into Saturday morning.

The Massachusetts Turnpike has had its speed reduced to 40 mph, extending from Millbury to the New York line.

RELATEDSnowy roads causing mess, slick travel in New Hampshire

The speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire has been reduced to 45 mph due to snow-covered roads.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending