Part of I-495 closed, speed restrictions on other highways due to winter weather

(WHDH) — A section of Interstate 495 in Massachusetts has been closed Friday night due to hazardous winter weather conditions and several reported crashes.

MassDOT says all lanes on I-495 south is closed between Exit 17 in Franklin and Exit 14 in Plainville.

#MAtraffic Alert: Franklin/ I-495 SB from Exit 17 to Exit 14/Plainville, all lanes closed to treat icing conditions. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 23, 2017

Crews are working to treat the roadways as freezing rain has created icy conditions. The icy weather is expected to persist overnight into Saturday morning.

The Massachusetts Turnpike has had its speed reduced to 40 mph, extending from Millbury to the New York line.

#MATraffic #RT90 MA #PIKE Exit 11 Millbury to New York both East & West speed reduced to 40 MPH. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 23, 2017

The speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire has been reduced to 45 mph due to snow-covered roads.

