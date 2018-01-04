Part of I-93 closed in Boston due to snowy conditions

Interstate 93 north in Boston has been closed due to snowy conditions.

The highway has been closed starting at exit 26 as crews work to clear snow from the Zakim Bridge.

Motorists are struggling to travel from the O’Neill Tunnel onto the bridge.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story

