LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Students are encouraged to bundle up as portions of Lowell High School will be without heat Thursday.

Lowell Police said there is an issue with the heating system but they do not expect to cancel school.

Officials told students to wear layers and prepare to wear your jackets inside.

7News reached out to school district officials; we are waiting a response from them.

