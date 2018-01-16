Part of Mass Pike closed due to fire activity at Newton hotel

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A part of the Mass Pike is closed in Newton due to fire department activity at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

MassDOT said Tuesday afternoon that Exit 17 off of I-90 westbound is closed.

The exit has been closed at the request of law enforcement in order to reduce vehicle travel in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays.

No additional details were immediately available.

Quick work by the first arriving companies were a major factor in containing this fire to the room of origin. pic.twitter.com/6RmudPr5sM — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 16, 2018

