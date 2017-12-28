Part of Nahant to be without power for ‘several’ hours due to ‘extensive’ damage

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Nahant said Thursday morning that a power outage is impacting a section of the town.

The Little Nahant area is dealing with the outage.

“The damage is extensive and will take several hours to re-establish power,” police said in a social media post.

Police did not offer any additional details regarding the outage, but video from Sky7 showed many downed power lines and broken utility poles.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place. Police said a temporary shelter has been set up the Johnson School.

Police are asking residents to check on elderly neighbors and those with any home medical equipment that utilizes power.

Anyone who needs assistance is urged to contact police at 781-581-1212.

