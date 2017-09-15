Partial building collapse sends concrete blocks crashing to ground in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A partial building collapse Friday afternoon in Brookline sent large concrete blocks crashing down to the sidewalk below.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 to 68 Edgmont Street for a report of a building collapse.

Photos from the scene showed large chunks of concrete that appeared to have come loose from the roof.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

Companies on scene at 68 Egmont Street for a partial building collapse, with @BrooklineMAPD & @TownofBrookline Building Dept pic.twitter.com/b878QagPTW — Brookline Fire Dept. (@BrooklineFD) September 15, 2017

