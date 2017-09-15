Partial building collapse sent concrete blocks crashing to ground in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A partial building collapse Friday afternoon in Brookline sent large concrete blocks crashing down to the sidewalk below.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to an apartment building at 68 Egmont Street for a report of a partial collapse.

Photos from the scene showed large chunks of concrete that appeared to have come loose from the roof.

Investigators said the concrete could have easily killed someone.

Residents told 7News that they often sit on the front steps of the building, where the concrete fell. Several Boston University students live in the building.

BU is working on finding those students somewhere to stay for the time being.

Brookline Fire crews determined that adjacent buildings were also of concern. They blocked off the front entrances of those buildings. Residents are able to enter those buildings through the rear doors.

Officials said a complete investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported.

Companies on scene at 68 Egmont Street for a partial building collapse, with @BrooklineMAPD & @TownofBrookline Building Dept pic.twitter.com/b878QagPTW — Brookline Fire Dept. (@BrooklineFD) September 15, 2017

