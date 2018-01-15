BOSTON (WHDH) - Some parts of Massachusetts are seeing snow Monday with more widespread snow possible later this week.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for East Norfolk and Plymouth counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect into tonight for E Norfolk & Plymouth Co. with 2-4" possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/2uBLKsVt7K — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 15, 2018

Two to four inches of snow are possible for these areas, bringing some concern for travel conditions.

Other parts of Eastern Massachusetts could see a coating to two inches.

Ocean-enhanced snow showers bring the chance for coating to a few inches of snow in Boston today, more accumulation across Cape Ann & South Shore. #7News pic.twitter.com/mR1jeg4SIc — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 15, 2018

A larger area of Massachusetts will see snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the Bay State Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.

More widespread snow moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday, with heavy snow at times making for difficult travel. #7News pic.twitter.com/yBIt0JEdXB — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 15, 2018

Three to six inches of snow is projected throughout the majority of the state.

The Cape and the Islands could see one to three inches and some mixing.

