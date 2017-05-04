Party hosted in support of WWII vet robbed of lotto ticket in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A radio host and community members in Waltham hosted a party for a 100-year-old World War II veteran to support him after he was robbed earlier this year.

Last February, 100-year-old Larry Steinfeld’s apartment was broken into and a winning lottery ticket for $100 was stolen. WAAF radio host Greg Hill said he was inspired to do something after his listeners expressed their sympathy and respect for Steinfeld.

Hill organized a steak dinner at Flank Steakhouse for Steinfeld. Waltham Patrolman Tom Bryant, who tracked the lottery ticket thief down, took up a collection to reimburse him.

“I was heartbroken to have to tell him I didn’t get your money back,” said Bryant. He said he put an envelope out to collect money so he could pay Steinfeld back. In addition to the money, the veteran was gifted with a pile of lottery tickets.

Sailors from the U.S.S. Constitution’s color guard also paid a visit to Steinfeld.

Steinfeld credited his late wife for why he has lived so long, saying they were married for 65 years and she took good care of him.

