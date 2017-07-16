There was a scare for passengers on board a Boston-bound flight from Mexico on Sunday.

A passenger on board an Air Mexico plane sent 7News video from the runway.

The passenger says the plane blew a tire during takeoff, forcing crews to evacuate the plane. No one was injured.

Passengers were put on another Boston-bound flight. That flight is expected to land around 1 a.m. at Logan Airport.

