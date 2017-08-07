Passenger brings large snake on packed Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) — People riding a Red Line train on Monday got a slithering surprise when they saw a fellow passenger was holding a large snake.

Anne Keane, who filmed the snake and shared it on Twitter, said some people seemed curious and were asking the passenger about the snake. Others tried sneaking glances at it.

“It was gross,” Keane said. “This was probably the weirdest thing I’ve seen on the train.”

The MBTA replied to the video on Twitter, reminding passengers that during peak hours, animals need to be kept in a carrier.

Keane hopes she never sees a snake on the train again.

“I don’t want to see snakes on a train. I don’t want to see snakes on a plane,” Keane said jokingly.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)