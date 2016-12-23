Passenger hijacks luggage cart, drives it across runway

ORLANDO (WHDH) - A Canadian man is in custody in Orlando, accused of forcing his way onto a tarmac, hi-jacking a luggage cart and driving it across several active runways.

Officials at Orlando International Airport say the man was behaving erratically so gate agents wouldn’t let him board his plane.

That is when they say he pushed his way past gate staff and onto the Jetway.

He then apparently started driving a baggage tug on the tarmac.

He was eventually captured and arrested.

It is unclear what charges he will be facing.

