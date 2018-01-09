Passenger killed, 3 others injured in 3-car crash

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — One person has died and three others are injured after a three-car crash on a Rhode Island roadway.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Hartford Pike in Foster. Police said Monday that a passenger in one of the vehicles died after being taken to a hospital.

The drivers of the three cars were also injured, two of them seriously.

Police did not immediately release any names.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

