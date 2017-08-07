Passenger spotted carrying a snake on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) — People riding a Red Line train on Monday got a surprise when they saw a fellow passenger was holding a snake.

Anne Keane, who filmed the snake and shared it on Twitter, said some people seemed curious and were asking the passenger about the snake. Others tried sneaking glances at it.

The MBTA replied to the video on Twitter, reminding passengers that during peak hours, animals need to be kept in a carrier.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)