Passengers affected by president’s executive order arrive at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel and immigration arrived at Logan Airport on Friday.

For days, the people have tried to get to America with little success due to the order. Lufthansa Airlines then agreed to fly them to Logan Airport.

“She tried twice,” said Mehrtsh Babadi, who was waiting for his girlfriend. “Once she tried to book a flight through KLM and they didn’t board her.”

Among those who arrived at Logan on Friday were students from Harvard Medical School and Porcester Polytechnic Institute. Friends and family were there to greet them, along with local lawmakers.

“It’s about being a safe place for people to come to learn, to be free,” said Rep. Joe Kennedy III. “To think the president of us would limit that his first week in office iw sad, disappointing.”

Pilots and flight attendants were also cheered as they came out from the plane and some people even gave them flowers as a thank you for bringing their loved ones home.

