Passengers allegedly caught with cocaine filled pants

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Border Patrol agents have once again caught people trying to transport cocaine in their pants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested two people on the same flight who were allegedly trying to bring drugs into the U.S.

Officials say on April 19th, approximately 11 pounds of cocaine was seized at JFK International Airport from a U.S. citizen traveling from the Dominican Republic.

A man on the same flight, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was caught with 12 pounds of cocaine also taped to his legs and back.

Both were arrested and now face federal narcotics smuggling charges.

Last month, two other people were arrested at the same airport for allegedly attempting to transport cocaine in a similar way.

