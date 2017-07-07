Passengers jump into action after man tries to enter cockpit mid-flight

Seattle, WA (WHDH) — A mid-air emergency occurred when a passenger on a flight from Seattle to Beijing tried to enter the cockpit.

Officials say a passenger in first class tried to enter the cockpit and allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

Several passengers jumped into action and contained the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Florida.

Two travelers, a member of the crew and the suspect, were injured.

The flight returned back to Seattle under military escort. Once the plane was back on the ground, the suspect was taken into custody.

The FBI says there is no indication that this was a national security incident.

