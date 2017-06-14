Patient arrested for allegedly stabbing nurse at Southbridge Hospital

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said a nurse was stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning by an emergency room patient at a hospital in Southbridge.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Conor O’Regan, 24, attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital at around 10:15 a.m. and stabbed her four times.

O’Regan and the nurse were inside a small triage room when the stabbing happened, according to investigators. The nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center with what were said to be “significant wounds.”

A source told 7News that the attack was random. The nurse, who has not been identified, is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said O’Regan initially fled the scene, but officers later arrested him at his apartment on Main Street. Early said O’Regan does not have a criminal record.

Sarah Taylor, who worked with O’Regan’s at the McDonald’s in Charlton, said she did not think he was capable of hurting anyone but he changed over the last few months.

“His hair started getting longer, he started to look more and more unkempt. His facial hair grew out, his uniform was messy,” said Taylor. She said last week, he asked their boss if he could take time off because he was “not doing well.”

It is not known why O’Regan went to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

O’Regan is charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing is under investigation. The suspect is slated to face a judge Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)