Patient upset over treatment stabbed nurse multiple times, court docs say

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A nurse was stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning by an emergency room patient at a hospital in Southbridge, police said.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Conor O’Regan, 24, attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital at around 10:15 a.m. and stabbed her four times.

O’Regan and the 65-year-old nurse were inside a small triage room when the stabbing happened, according to investigators. The nurse was airlifted to UMass Medical Center with what were said to be “significant wounds.”

O’Regan had been at the hospital three weeks prior to the stabbing, was upset about the treatment he received and returned to violently attack someone, according to court documents. The documents also indicate that O’Regan told police that someone “commanded him to be a warrior for the cause.”

The nurse, who has not been identified, is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said O’Regan initially fled the scene, but officers later arrested him at his apartment on Main Street. Early said O’Regan does not have a criminal record.

Sarah Taylor, who worked with O’Regan’s at the McDonald’s in Charlton, said she did not think he was capable of hurting anyone but he changed over the last few months.

“His hair started getting longer, he started to look more and more unkempt. His facial hair grew out, his uniform was messy,” said Taylor. She said last week, he asked their boss if he could take time off because he was “not doing well.”

O’Regan is charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing is under investigation.

