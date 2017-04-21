Patriots 2017 NFL schedule is released

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots now know their road to defending their title.

The Patriots open the 2017 campaign at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 to kick off the NFL season. That game will be home at Foxborough and will likely include the team’s fifth banner unveiling.

The team plays three home games in their first four contests. Newly acquired receiver Brandin Cooks will face his former team in New Orleans in Week 2, then the Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for home games against the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots then have a short week before playing in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The team hosts a Super Bowl rematch against the Atlanta Falcons in prime time in Week 7, on Oct. 22.

The Patriots are on their bye week in Week 9, then start a tough stretch of five road games in six weeks, including a game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City on Nov. 19.

The Patriots have a total of five prime-time games this season, including Monday night contest in Miami on Dec. 11.

New England finishes the regular season with back-to-back home games against Buffalo and the New York Jets.

The full schedule is below:

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 10: New England vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: New England at Houston, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25: New England at Detroit, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: New England vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday, Sept. 7: New England vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: New England at New Orleans, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: New England vs. Houston, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: New England vs. Carolina, 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: New England at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22: New England vs. Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: New England vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 9: BYE

Sunday, Nov. 12: New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19: New England at Oakland in Mexico City, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: New England vs. Miami, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: New England at Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11: New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: New England vs. Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31: New England vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

