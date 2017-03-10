Patriots acquire talented pass rusher in trade with Panthers, report says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots reportedly acquired a talented pass rusher Friday in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, as Bill Belichick continues to be active in free agency.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots got defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick.

Ealy, 25, stands 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 276 pounds. In 47 career games, Ealy has tallied 14 sacks and 43 tackles.

The move comes just one day after the club signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a 5-year, $65 million contract.

The team also re-signed defensive tackle Alan Branch and safety Duron Harmon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)