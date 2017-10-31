Patriots announce official details of Jimmy Garoppolo trade

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they have traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 draft.

Garoppolo, 25, will join the 49ers immediately pending the results of a physical.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, played in 17 games with two starts and completed 63-of-94 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions during his tenure in New England. He earned two victories last season.

Garoppolo’s departure leaves the Patriots with only one quarterback on the roster — Tom Brady.



