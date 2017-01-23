Patriots are favorites to defeat Falcons in Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON (WHDH) – The New England Patriots are the early favorites to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Tom Brady and company are three-point favorites in their matchup with Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Oddsmakers have set the over/under for the game at 58 points, which is the highest in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots routed the Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship. The Falcons crushed the Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship.

Atlanta enters the Super Bowl as the NFL’s highest scoring offense. New England’s defense allowed the fewest points during the regular season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)