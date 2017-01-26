Patriots blocking out Super Bowl distractions, hype

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Playing in the Super Bowl is a dream for every player who laces them up, but how a team prepares for and manages everything that comes along with the big game is vitally important.

“Obviously we all have one goal in mind and that’s to win this last game,” LeGarrette Blount said. “We’re going to do whatever we have to do to but ourselves in the best situation.”

The days leading up to the Super Bowl are unlike anything a team goes through during the regular season. Everything from ticket requests to anticipation is amplified.

“You just have to work hard and stay focused,” Malcolm Butler said. “You know, don’t buy into all the temptation and hype.”

“We’re not going to let anybody or anything derail us from what we want to do,” Blount added.

Among all the Patriots, Danny Amendola said he will be dialed in more than most, with the Super Bowl being played in his hometown.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit me until I get to Houston and smell the hot concrete,” Amendola said. “I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

