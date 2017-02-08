Patriots celebrate victory at parade in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady led the cheers in downtown Boston with more than a million people lining the route to cheer on the champs.

Just one station was there as he handed the Lombardi Trophy off to his son in City Hall Plaza.

He hasn’t caught a pass in months but injured tight end Rob Gronkowski was on his game as he caught a beer tossed from a fan then proceeded to open it with his teeth, chug it and of course spike it.

“I know I wasn’t part of playing the game,” said Gronkowski, “but I love being part of this team, and you guys are the best fans ever. Wooo.”

Running back James White, star of the Super Bowl, attended two parades.

First at Disney World on Monday and then the big one here in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)