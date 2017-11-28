Patriots: Cloutier, 1st Maine native to play for team, dies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots say former defensive back Dave Cloutier has died.

The team says Cloutier died Nov. 6 at his home in Palm Coast, Florida, at the age of 78. He was the first Maine native in Patriots history.

Cloutier was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 18th round of the 1962 NFL draft, but he signed a free agent deal with the AFL’s Buffalo Bills.

He was out of football for a year in 1963 and coached at Kennebunk High School in Maine. He returned in 1964, signing a free agent deal with the Patriots. He appeared in 12 games that season as a defensive back and punt returner.

Cloutier starred as a running back at the University of Maine from 1959 to 1961. He has since been inducted into both the University of Maine Hall of Fame and Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

