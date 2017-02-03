Patriots defense prepared for Matt Ryan, elite Falcons offense

HOUSTON (WHDH) – The Atlanta Falcons boast the best offense in the NFL and the New England Patriots know they’ll need to be flawless on defense to limit the touchdowns.

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the prolific Falcons offense led the NFL in yards and points during the regular season. New England’s defense understands that they are in for the toughest challenge of the season.

“Similar to Tom, if you are not doing things well, he is going to expose those flaws,” Logan Ryan said of Ryan.

There is no comparison when looking at the careers of the two Super Bowl quarterbacks, but in 2016, Ryan was the only quarterback who posted better stats than Tom Brady.

“He’s a very good quarterback. He can make all the throws,” Rob Ninkovich said.

The Patriots pass rush will be the key element in making Ryan uncomfortable.

“I think the goal is to get pressure on him, just like any other great quarterback,” Chris Long said.

“He does not really force anything. He gets the ball out quick. That’s what keeps the offense moving,” Duron Harmon said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)