Patriots ‘Drive for 5’ bus departs for Super Bowl LI

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Super Bowl experience has officially hit the road.

The Patriots “Drive for 5” bus departed Gillette Stadium Wednesday morning for road trip to Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI.

The bus will visit fan clubs, interview alumni and make other fun stops during the five-day trip.

Large images of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Butler and LeGarrette Blount are plastered on the side of the bus.

Rob Hardy Poole and “Big” Jim Murray, both of 98.5 The Sports Hub, are joining Patriots employees on the trip.

“We got tons of gear on board, so we’re going to be like Santa Clause rolling down to Houston,” Poole said.

The bus is slated to arrive in Houston on Sunday.

