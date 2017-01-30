Patriots Drive for Five rallies support on trip to Houston

The Pats have come up with some unique ways to mark this ‘Drive for Five.’ Including taking some team spirit on the road.

Drive for Five is a reference to the hopes of the team and Patriots Nation to bring home a 5th Super Bowl win.

The Patriots launched a team bus, winding it’s way down to Houston and rallying fans along the way.

The bus has arrived in Houston but they stopped in cities along the way meeting with fans.

Pat the Patriot met with southern Patriots fans in New Orleans.

Yesterday the crew on board the bus Face timed with mark Wahlberg.

