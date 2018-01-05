Patriots: ESPN report ‘unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated, flat out inaccurate’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up Super Bowl trophies along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, and team owner Robert Kraft, left, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots issued a statement Friday in response to a report released by ESPN that claims the team’s dynasty might soon come to an end due to apparent power struggle between Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, saying the story is “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated and flat out inaccurate.”

Joint statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/i555gWZIi6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2018

Tom Brady’s agent told the sports world not to read into the report as well, questioning the legitimacy of the piece due to a lack of on-the-record quotes.

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read,” Don Yee said in a statement via NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, on ESPN report about #Patriots power struggle: "I don't really know what to say — it's tough to have a response since it didn't appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don't believe everything you read." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2018

The report, authored by Seth Wickersham, claims a viral sideline outburst in last month’s game against the Buffalo Bills is the result of months of frustration and that it may be the beginning of the end for the Patriots dynasty.

According to the report, Brady, Belichick and Kraft have had “serious disagreements’ on everything from Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero, to the team’s long-term plans at quarterback and Belichick’s coaching style, negativity and cynicism.

Guerrero is the controversial force behind the TB12 Method, which the report claimed divided the team.

The report also stated that Kraft told Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo because “he would not be in the team’s long-term plans.”

The controversial trade reportedly came as a victory for Brady, allowing him to feel more at ease in terms of future with the team. Brady hopes to play well into his 40s.

According to the report, the team made on statement in response, saying there are “several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur.” However, the team did not elaborate.

The Patriots are off this weekend and will play the lowest remaining seed in their playoff opener at Gillette Stadium next weekend.

