FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A fan of the New England Patriots had her wheelchair stolen from Gillette Stadium while she watched the team’s playoff win over the Tennessee Titans.

Season ticket-holder Cindy Morais, of Providence, Rhode Island, has cerebral palsy.

Her friend, Samantha Medeiros, writes in a Facebook post that she joined Morais at Saturday’s game, and she left her wheelchair the same place she always does, under the stairs of Section 304.

But Medeiros says when they returned to get the wheelchair after the game, it wasn’t there. She says they asked for help from security, but they were not able to find it.

Medeiros wants help finding the chair, which is labeled with Morais’ name. She says Morais’ brother bought her a new wheelchair so she could attend Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

