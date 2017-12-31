Patriots fans braving freezing temperatures in Foxborough for regular season finale v. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Patriots fans are currently braving the cold for today’s regular season finale against the New York Jets in Foxborough.

The wind chill was below zero at 1 p.m. kickoff. The last time the Patriots faced the Jets, it was October and the temperature was in the 70’s.

That sun isn’t helping at all. Windchill in #Foxboro right now? -5. Fans lining up to get into @GilletteStadium! pic.twitter.com/SwZR6ZJw2K — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) December 31, 2017

A reinforcing shot of arctic air moves in today with the coldest temps tonight into New Years Day. Wind chill advisories and warnings in effect. Wind chills likely remaining below zero all day Mon. pic.twitter.com/rDxAwrYjpq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 31, 2017

Gillette Stadium officials said fans could bring blankets to the game, but they had to have them folded and draped over their arm for easy inspection at security. Hand-warmers were also be provided. Fans said they planned to wear as many layers as possible:

Other fans said they tailgated with hot chocolate instead of cold beer.

The Patriots have been practicing outside to get acclimated to the cold instead of using their indoor facility.

Last week, Coach Bill Belichick said weather changes quickly and the team would be prepared for anything.

Blankets & hand warmers are allowed at @GilletteStadium + more game day info: https://t.co/G3jbtp1F6N https://t.co/WWvUpAP6c0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 31, 2017

