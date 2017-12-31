Patriots fans braving freezing temperatures in Foxborough for regular season finale v. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Patriots fans are currently braving the cold for today’s regular season finale against the New York Jets in Foxborough.
The wind chill was below zero at 1 p.m. kickoff. The last time the Patriots faced the Jets, it was October and the temperature was in the 70’s.
Gillette Stadium officials said fans could bring blankets to the game, but they had to have them folded and draped over their arm for easy inspection at security. Hand-warmers were also be provided. Fans said they planned to wear as many layers as possible:
Other fans said they tailgated with hot chocolate instead of cold beer.
The Patriots have been practicing outside to get acclimated to the cold instead of using their indoor facility.
Last week, Coach Bill Belichick said weather changes quickly and the team would be prepared for anything.
