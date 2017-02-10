Patriots fans can take photos with Super Bowl trophy this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Vince Lombardi Trophy won by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI will be on display this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

The Hall at Patriot Place is giving fans an opportunity to take photos with the trophy and revel in the team’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Staffers will be available to take photos. There will be a limit to one photograph per person or group. Fans must bring their own camera.

Photo opportunities with the Lombardi trophy will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

