Patriots fans compete in pull-up challenge to win Super Bowl trip

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Patriots fans competed in a pull-up contest Thursday morning for a chance to win tickets to Houston for Super Bowl 51.

The challenge, which was sponsored by Michelob Ultra, allowed for one winner in the women’s and men’s catergories.

The winners had just 95 seconds to do as many pull-ups as they could. They are now headed for Houston, with all expenses paid.

More than 60 athletes showed of their muscles at Republic Fitness in Boston.

In the end, Ron Cooper, of Marblehead, took home the top prize in the men’s competition with 56 pull-ups.

“I just got lucky that pull-ups are what I train for. So once I found out about it, it was just a natural fit,” Cooper said.

Danielle Resha, of Wakefield, came out on top in the women’s competition with 36 pull-ups.

“I’m not very good in the upper body department, so I was pretty stoked to do this well in this,” Reesha said.

The Patriots will battle the Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5.

