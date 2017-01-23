Patriots fans flock to Gillette for AFC Championship gear

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans are flocking to Gillette Stadium to get their hands on AFC Championship gear after Sunday’s big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This year’s AFC Championship shirts are the hottest item in town. Hundreds lined up the Patriots Pro Shop Monday morning to acquire the coveted merchandise.

“Of course we got the AFC Championship shirts. “We were also here for the last one in the freezing cold,” fan Greg Perrault said.

Some superstitious fans don’t plan on wearing the new apparel during the Super Bowl.

“We’ll be wearing the same shirts that we had on for the AFC Championship,” Perrault said.

Despite the big win over the Steelers, fans feel the Patriots have their work cut out for them with the Falcons.

Many items at the Pro Shop have already sold out.

